“Unity” is destined to be the most overused word in the ANC over the next three months‚ and possibly the most potent campaign tool as a surprise realignment takes shape.

The term unity is of course relative to what every faction wants it to be. The prospect of party unity already serves as the pretext to get ANC members to rally behind President Jacob Zuma‚ the presidential candidates and factional interests.

But now it could define who wins the ANC’s December elective conference.

Over the past few weeks‚ ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has changed the game by presenting himself as the most rational choice for president as a “unity candidate”.

For an organisation at war with itself‚ a candidate who could fuse factions and prevent a likely split seems to be gaining traction in ANC structures.

So far‚ Mkhize appears to be the only candidate in the field who could possibly bridge the two main factions aligned to Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ and gain support from both camps.