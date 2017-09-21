ANC in new move to avert divisions

The ANC has put a halt to regional and provincial elective conferences beyond September 30.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe says in a memo that structures whose mandates are due to expire can only hold their conferences next year, shifting the party's focus to its national elective conference to be held in Johannesburg in December.

The fear is that the factions that tend to crystallise around national leadership candidates and their slates are likely to loom large at those regional and provincial conferences, leading to the party being inundated with complaints from losing factions at a time when it is should be dealing with its national leadership succession.

The divisions arising from those regional and provincial conferences could also hobble the party ahead of what could be its toughest election contest yet - in 2019.

The party is at present finalising its audit process in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. KwaZulu-Natal, which was united in Polokwane in 2007, is, however, plagued by divisions.