Dlamini-Zuma will have her work cut out if she hopes to emulate Merkel

As Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma settles into her new role as a member of parliament, a stepping-stone on her quest to be South Africa's first woman president, in Germany Angela Merkel is negotiating the formula of a new coalition government that will give her a fourth consecutive term as chancellor.

The outcome of Sunday's parliamentary election saw Merkel's Christian Democratic Union emerge victorious with 33% of the vote, but dropping support by 8.7 percentage points compared with the last election in 2013.

This is the worst performance of her party since 1949, a direct result of the rise of the hard right Alternative for Germany, a rabidly racist and xenophobic party that campaigned against Merkel's approach to the refugee crisis and European unity.