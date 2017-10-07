EDITORIAL
Judge points way to humanity for those who see only letter of law
08 October 2017 - 00:00
About 60,000 people live in Marikana, the informal settlement in Cape Town where land invaders began building shacks in April 2013. To say their living conditions are insufferable would be an insult to their resilience and fortitude.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE