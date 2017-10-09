These should be the glory days of the Democratic Alliance.

As the ANC continues to devour itself‚ the largest opposition party in South Africa should be signing up disaffected members in droves and hosting photo opportunities to welcome former ANC leaders to their fold.

The DA could be adding to the ANC’s miseries by showcasing its achievements in the areas it govern.

It should also be maximising on its position as leader of the opposition to prepare to take power in the next elections.

Instead‚ the DA seems to be turning itself into “ANC-lite” with embarrassing fiascos‚ factional battles and allowing corruption scandals to be swept under the carpet.

Although disenchantment with the ANC is palpable‚ we have not seen any high profile defections to the DA.