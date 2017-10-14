Mampara of the week: Ayanda Mabulu
TAKE HIS CRAYONS AWAY There is this untalented attention-seeker who thinks he is going to be famous for painting the most sexist, vile and sometimes even racist portraits. This week his most disgusting work was shared on social media for Mabulu to get his 15 seconds of fame. There are ways of expressing displeasure at the state of affairs without resorting to pornography.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE