Mampara of the week: Ayanda Mabulu

TAKE HIS CRAYONS AWAY There is this untalented attention-seeker who thinks he is going to be famous for painting the most sexist, vile and sometimes even racist portraits. This week his most disgusting work was shared on social media for Mabulu to get his 15 seconds of fame. There are ways of expressing displeasure at the state of affairs without resorting to pornography.