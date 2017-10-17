Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investor jitters

If there were any doubt that President Jacob Zuma is a danger to South Africa’s stability‚ his surprise cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday morning would put paid to that.

A week before Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement‚ Zuma made another round of inexplicable changes to the executive.

Gigaba has just been to the United States for International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings where he tried to settle political uncertainty about South Africa ahead of the ANC’s December conference.

The country is also due to be reviewed again by international credit ratings agencies next month after a round of downgrades after Zuma’s last reshuffle.