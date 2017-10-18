The axing of Blade Nzimande from cabinet seems to have drawn a disproportionate reaction from the South African Communist Party (SACP).

The SACP and its youth chapter‚ the Young Communist League said they viewed President Jacob Zuma’s decision to drop Nzimande from his cabinet as a “declaration of war”.

The SACP’s deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila said Zuma’s actions had also pushed the tripartite alliance to the “brink of destruction”.

Considering that the SACP had been expecting Nzimande’s firing for months‚ and that the alliance has been comatose for years‚ the wailing and outrage seems rather over-the-top.