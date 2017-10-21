Opinion & Analysis

Breaking the silence on sexual assault

Sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, thousands of women have taken to Facebook and Twitter to reveal that they have been victims of sexual assault

22 October 2017 - 00:00 By SUNDAY TIMES

There has been varied reaction to the #MeToo hurricane that has swept the world in the past week. Sparked by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, thousands of women have taken to Facebook and Twitter to reveal that they have been victims of sexual assault. In South Africa, many have been shocked to see posts or tweets from friends and colleagues detailing how they were sexually abused or raped.

