Dan Leboa, football's gatekeeper in both senses of the word

Daniel Ramotho Leboa, known for his encyclopaedic knowledge of South African football, has died at the age of 73.

Leboa was passionate about football and one of the game's hardest workers. He rose from a humble gatekeeper at matches to general manager of the Premier Soccer League.

South African Football Association CEO Dennis Mumble said the PSL should consider erecting a statue, or perhaps even namea room at its Parktown, Johannesburg, headquarters after Leboa for his services to football.

Leboa began working in football administration in Alexandra, Johannesburg. One of his contemporaries was Irvin Khoza, now owner of Orlando Pirates and chairman of the PSL.

In the company of many snappy dressers in football officialdom, Leboa was not a fashion follower. He always dressed smartly, to look the part of an efficient official.

He was headstrong, yet said to have been a selfless and disciplined official who derived much pleasure from debating the technicalities of football. Ten times out of 10, he'd be right. Few knew the game better than Bra Dan.

He was also an expert on the rules of football, often quoting from memory passages from the Safa, Confederation of African Football or even Fifa manuals and constitutions. He knew all the sub-clauses contained in those documents.

Born in 1944, Leboa cut his teeth in administration under the late Leepile Taunyane, a life president of the PSL.

Leboa was employed by the then National Professional Soccer League as a gatekeeper for matches.

Khoza said Leboa introduced him to football, taking him to Emalahleni for a match between Witbank Aces and Moroka Swallows. Khoza was told to man one of the gates and the following week he was promoted to supervisor.

Leboa was once attacked by robbers who had followed him from Orlando Stadium. They hit him over the head while he was loading a box into his car.

The robbers were under the impression that the box contained the game's takings, but had not reckoned with the prescient Leboa, who was loading an empty apple box into his car while the cash was being ferried in a different direction.

Kaizer Chiefs once found themselves in trouble with the authorities when Jomo Cosmos lodged a protest against them for fielding an improperly registered player. Chiefs had won the match 3-1.