Mandela and Bizos: redefining 'bromance'
The bond between one of the most admired men of the 20th century and his lawyer, a Herculean fighter for human rights, was much more than a ‘bromance’
Many great men come from humble origins, and extraordinary friendships are often born in unremarkable places. George Bizos met the mythical figure now known as Madiba - to Bizos always just a man named Nelson - at the University of the Witwatersrand in 1948. When the government announced plans to limit the number of black medical students at "open" universities, Bizos the below-radar refugee stood up at a mass meeting and proposed that all students go on strike should this unholy quota system be...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE