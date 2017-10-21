Opinion & Analysis

Steven Cohen bathing in blood at an abattoir was inspired by his late lover

Steven Cohen, best known perhaps for an incident in Paris involving a rooster and his penis has a new show, full of blood and shoes,

22 October 2017 - 00:00 By GILLIAN ANSTEY

Steven Cohen, best known perhaps for an incident in Paris involving a rooster and his penis, has a new show, full of blood and shoes, inspired by and dedicated to his late partner

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Blade Nzimande's axing is no great tragedy Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Zuma seems to have no qualms about accelerating investor ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | As Dlamini-Zuma's light dims, Zuma ups ante on succession plot Opinion & Analysis
  5. RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Mantashe tweeting up wrong tree on ANC leadership battle Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris
Moments after alleged gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
X