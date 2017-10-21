Editorial

Zuma goes from petty to scary in a single resuffle

President Jacob Zuma’s desire to retain total control of the state and to create an environment for him to install his preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, knows no boundaries. In his quest to protect himself beyond his term of office, the president is willing to collapse state machinery and plunge the country into a crisis, as long as he gets what he wants.