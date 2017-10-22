An ode to my grandfather, Oliver Tambo
22 October 2017 - 00:00
The 2003 tragi-comedy film Big Fish, based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Daniel Wallace, contains the line: "There are some fish that cannot be caught.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE