What’s that sound? Gigaba choking on a poisoned chalice

Even for a government hopelessly disconnected from reality and contemptuous of the media and the people it serves‚ it is astounding that the presidency has not bothered to issue a statement of denial about the Russian involvement in President Jacob Zuma’s cabinet reshuffle last week.

The Sunday Times revealed that Russian securocrats met Zuma before he made a surprise round of changes to the cabinet. This included the deployment of the Russian’s handpicked henchman‚ David Mahlobo‚ as the new Energy Minister.

Zuma maintains he owes nobody any explanations about changes he makes to the executive. His understanding of his presidential powers is that they give him supremacy that may not be questioned no matter how nefarious his intentions are.

But the context this week is significant.

Mahlobo’s assignment to the energy portfolio is a transparent move to placate Zuma’s Russian visitors who are concerned that the wheels on the nuclear build programme are not turning.