Anti-apartheid giant Oliver Tambo's birth place leaves much to be desired

Oliver Tambo grew up in a beautiful part of the country. But today, despite promises of a memorial, there is nothing to mark the village of his birth other than his parents’ graves

29 October 2017 - 00:00 By REA KHOABANE

