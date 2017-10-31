BlackMonday was the reboot of the white right

What happens now that the #BlackMonday protest marches are over and two-toned khaki resumes being the colour of choice for white farmers?

Do they go back to being ordinary members of society‚ with a new-found solidarity established across the country between people who believe their community is under threat of a white genocide?

“Black Monday” was the active reboot of the white right in South Africa.

Under the pretext of protesting against farm murders‚ those who preserved the apartheid flag for 23 years‚ and taught their children to sing Die Stem as the proud anthem of white-only rule‚ have found each other.

We are in a time of confronting hard truths.

President Jacob Zuma has turned the presidency into a criminal corporation in which various mobs have shares and compete for control.