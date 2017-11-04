Book extract

Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma: the smiling backstabber

Two men wait in the dark to cross a border in this extract from ‘A Simple Man: Kasrils and the Zuma enigma’

Their vision impaired by soft rain and mist, two shadowy figures lurk in the bush, peering through binoculars into the descending gloom, as they scan the border fence. "Just the weather for violating the frontier, eh Baba [Father]," one mutters to the other, and they quietly chuckle (as lads do) at the sexual connotation.