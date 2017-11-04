Art

'The Spear' artist Brett Murray's critique of Zuma takes on a softer hue

President Jacob Zuma has been involved in so many scandals that South Africans can hardly keep track. Before Guptagate and #GuptaLeaks there was Nkandlagate. Art lovers and collectors will be casting their memories back to the furore around the president's Nklanda residence as a painting by his art nemesis, Brett Murray, Rainbow over Nkandla,goes under the hammer at the Aspire auction on November 12 in Johannesburg.