President Jacob Zuma might be on his way out of office and cannot tell the difference between nuclear arms and nuclear energy‚ but there are still remnants of strategic genius that dictate his moves.

Zuma is bamboozling his political opponents both inside and outside the ANC with his planned move to announce the introduction of free tertiary education in South Africa.

Which politician in their right mind would oppose such a plan?

In a country such as ours where millions of people cannot afford food let alone education‚ of course free education is deemed a necessity. Bear in mind also that the student population will form the core of the electorate for the foreseeable future.

Who‚ therefore‚ would want to get on their wrong side by fighting Zuma’s plan that essentially gives in to the demands of the #FeesMustFall campaign?

Why do we need to be concerned about the free education plan devised by education activist Morris Masutha‚ known as “the son-in-law”?