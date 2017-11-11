INSIGHT

Meet the 95-year-old Sowetan war veteran that helped beat Hitler

Solomon Maisela was just 17 when he joined up to fight for the Allies in North Africa. Now 95, the spry warrior of Dube, Soweto, is thought to be the oldest living black South African soldier from World War 2

