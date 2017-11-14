Treasury exodus begins over 'son-in-law' plan

But the two were convinced to stay on, in the national interest and to keep the national Treasury machinery functioning.

Malusi Gigaba brought in nearly 20 staff members when he was appointed finance minister, setting up a parallel administration.

But none of them could supersede the expertise, wealth of knowledge and experience that public servants like Sachs and Momoniat brought to government, as well as their commitment to getting things right even through the commotion of the past few months.

Those who watched Gigaba fumble through his job say he came to appreciate Sachs' expertise in the budgeting process.

Sachs, who has been at the Treasury since 2007 in various capacities, was largely responsible for compiling the statement.

Among Sachs's responsibilities were expenditure planning, fiscal policy and public finance statistics.