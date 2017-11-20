It would have been too easy‚ surely‚ for the indomitable Robert Mugabe to simply announce his resignation on Zimbabwean national television on Sunday night‚ for an interim president to slide into his place and then for a process of democratic reforms to miraculously ensue.

That is not how the world works.

Besides‚ this is not 2008 and Mugabe is not Thabo Mbeki.

This is 2017‚ the year that saw Donald Trump become the president of the United States and brought Nazis back in vogue.

In a time when bizarre is the new normal‚ it is more likely that Kim Jong Un and Theresa May release a love duet‚ and Xi Jinping authors a new Capitalist Manifesto.

The first sign that Mugabe would not be going softly into the good night was the inordinate delay in his speech to the nation‚ via the Zimbabwean Broadcasting Corporation.