ANC nervous as SA suffers from 'coup envy'

South Africa went from “quiet diplomacy” to “mute” in its response to the dramatic events in Zimbabwe in the past week.

The military coup was not like Sarah from next door running off with the postman and everyone in the neighbourhood has to pretend all is normal when they see her husband.

Robert Mugabe was held under house arrest and some members of his cabinet were also detained by the Zimbabwe Defence Force. Following a week of uncertainty‚ Mugabe resigned after 37 years in power. His wife Grace was banished. Emmerson Mnangagwa‚ who had fled from Zimbabwe to South Africa‚ will be sworn in as the new president on Friday.

Mnangagwa paid a courtesy call on President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday before returning to a hero’s welcome in Zimbabwe.

It seems the South African Presidency and Department of International Relations and Cooperation are struggling to find the words to react to the developments in the neighbouring country.