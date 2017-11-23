Who do you think will win? This is the question that every political analyst is being asked as the ANC’s elective conference looms ever closer. We ahm‚ hum‚ er‚ ahm again and give long answers to this short and direct question.

Most of us can see Cyril Ramaphosa making very decent progress across the country‚ even where he is not winning. Some‚ such as the Institute for Race Relations‚ have compiled unofficial figures showing the deputy president dominating the race so far.

But we all wait for one man. We all have a question for him‚ too: Has the cat got Mpumalanga Premier David “DD” Mabuza’s tongue? Why is he playing cat and mouse with the Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma presidential campaign – and‚ for that matter‚ Cyril Ramaphosa’s?

Mabuza has steadfastly refused to name a preferred candidate despite extraordinary overtures from the Dlamini-Zuma grouping. He appears as the deputy presidential candidate on virtually every list that the Dlamini-Zuma slate produces‚ yet he is nowhere to be seen as the grouping criss-crosses the country drumming up support for their candidate – and him.