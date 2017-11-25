A straight arrow hits the Guptas where it hurts

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

Amid all the rotten news of the past week - former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and current Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown making a mockery of the truth in testimony to a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at Eskom; Zimbabwean authorities roughing up the families and staff of ministers in a defeated Robert Mugabe's cabinet as his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, was being inaugurated; and signs that Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency next month might be faltering - something wonderful happened.