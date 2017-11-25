Opinion & Analysis

Family still fighting for Ernest Cole's photo treasures

Ernest Cole’s reputation rests on the strength of fewer than 200 photographs taken in the 1960s. The discovery of thousands of missing negatives means the world will finally see more of the late South African photographer’s work —but his family are still fighting for a trove of original prints locked up in Sweden

26 November 2017 - 00:00 By JAMES SANDERS

