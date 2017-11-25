Mampara of the week: Lynne Brown
26 November 2017 - 01:21
She never does any wrong. And if there is irrefutable evidence that wrong was done under her watch, she'll blame it on others. No wonder state-owned enterprises are in such a mess, with Jacob Zuma Lite as their political head.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE