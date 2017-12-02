Mampara of the Week: Mervyn Dirks
03 December 2017 - 00:00
This week, ANC MP Mervyn Dirks proved just why he does not belong in our parliamentary chamber, which is supposed to be safe and sacrosanct, especially for women. While MPs were passing adjustments to the budget, Dirks threatened to assault a female fellow ANC MP, and threw vile signals at the opposition with his middle finger.
