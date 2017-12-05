Race for ANC presidency going down to the wire

Nominations by ANC branches around the country reflect a tight race for the party leadership between Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, with the deputy president ahead by a few hundred votes.

The ANC's 54th national conference, to be held next week, could have a nail-biting finish because the result could still swing either way.

According to branch nominations Ramaphosa stands at 1862 votes while Dlamini-Zuma stands at 1337.

Several unknowns could decide the race. These include Mpuma-langa's "unity" votes, the choices of the branches that have to rerun their meetings, court case outcomes and the balance of power in the ANC national executive committee.

The decision by 223 branches in Mpumalanga to abstain in favour of "unity" could be a deciding factor, and those votes could be used to broker deals with the two competing camps in the last lap of the race. Fifty-six branches in KwaZulu-Natal also abstained.