Obituary

Johan Steyn, SA advocate who became a law lord in UK

Johan (Lord) Steyn, who has died in England at the age of 85, became one of the most influential judges in the UK and a famously outspoken champion of liberalism and human rights, after moving there from South Africa in 1972 because he found apartheid abhorrent. This came as a surprise to his South African colleagues, who did not remember him being an outspoken champion of liberalism or opponent of apartheid while in South Africa.