Opinion & Analysis

Obituary

Johan Steyn, SA advocate who became a law lord in UK

10 December 2017 - 00:00 By Chris Barron

Johan (Lord) Steyn, who has died in England at the age of 85, became one of the most influential judges in the UK and a famously outspoken champion of liberalism and human rights, after moving there from South Africa in 1972 because he found apartheid abhorrent. This came as a surprise to his South African colleagues, who did not remember him being an outspoken champion of liberalism or opponent of apartheid while in South Africa.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. The ANC leadership race will go down to the wire: here’s why Opinion & Analysis
  2. Snags that could cast doubt on ANC’s choice of new leaders Opinion & Analysis
  3. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | Race for ANC presidency going down to the wire Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. LUKHONA MNGUNI | The only #Unity ANC needs is a united stand against this ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X