Obituary
Johan Steyn, SA advocate who became a law lord in UK
Johan (Lord) Steyn, who has died in England at the age of 85, became one of the most influential judges in the UK and a famously outspoken champion of liberalism and human rights, after moving there from South Africa in 1972 because he found apartheid abhorrent. This came as a surprise to his South African colleagues, who did not remember him being an outspoken champion of liberalism or opponent of apartheid while in South Africa.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE