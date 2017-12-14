Unresolved leadership battle would be worst scenario for ANC conference

The worst possible scenario for the ANC’s 54th national conference is an unresolved leadership battle.

If there is a disputed result or the election of the new president does not take place‚ it means that President Jacob Zuma would remain the party leader until a new election can be held.

This would hold the ANC and the country at ransom indefinitely and prolong the political and economic turmoil that has defined Zuma’s term as the party leader.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe told journalists during a walkabout at Nasrec on Thursday that there would be a new president by Sunday.

This presumably means that the person in charge of the conference operation is confident that the event will not be bogged down by disputes over delegate credentials or procedural matters.

There is apprehension about procedural hiccups or violent clashes disrupting the conference. A statement issued by the South African Police Service said national and Gauteng joint operational and intelligence structures would closely monitor the conference and that government was “operationally ready to secure and safeguard” the event.