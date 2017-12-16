Obituary

Max Clifford: publicist, sex abuser who fed on sleaze

Max Clifford, who has died at the age of 74, was a publicist who liked to claim that he provided a "protection service" for celebrities and victims of press intrusion, but the common perception of him was of a man mired in sleaze - a judgment borne out in May 2014, when he was found guilty of sexually abusing four teenage girls and jailed for eight years.