Power barons real winners in ANC presidential race

It took Cyril Ramaphosa 20 years to ascend to the position he had always desired.

But the real victors are the power barons who played a tactical game to use the support of their provinces to rise to the top leadership of the ANC.

Ramaphosa takes over as the ANC’s 13th president at a time when the organisation is under serious strain‚ requiring a strong cohort of like-minded leaders around him to support a massive operation of reform and restoration.

Immediately after winning the heated battle against Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Monday evening‚ Ramaphosa was dealt a blow when his deputy was announced.

Mpumalanga leader David Mabuza ran a shrewd campaign to manoeuvre into the second most powerful position in the ANC. He was the candidate for deputy president on the Dlamini-Zuma slate and used the guise of “unity” to trade the support of his province and win the deputy presidency.