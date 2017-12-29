Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Careful moves as Zuma's endgame begins

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group
30 December 2017 - 00:00

President Jacob Zuma is by now so tightly tied up in legal cases relating to his cavalier and miserable eight years in office as head of state that he cannot possibly meekly walk away should the new ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, persuade his national executive committee to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings. Just like Zuma did to Thabo Mbeki.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. MCEBISI JONAS | Ramaphosa in the shark tank, buoyed by our hopes Opinion & Analysis
  2. RANJENI MUNUSAMY | How the new ANC rules strengthen Ramaphosa's hand Opinion & Analysis
  3. MICKEY MEJI | ANC has it wrong with resolution on the sex trade Opinion & Analysis
  4. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | ANC can no longer dodge its duty on Zuma Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X