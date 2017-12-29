Opinion

Careful moves as Zuma's endgame begins

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Tiso Blackstar Group

President Jacob Zuma is by now so tightly tied up in legal cases relating to his cavalier and miserable eight years in office as head of state that he cannot possibly meekly walk away should the new ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, persuade his national executive committee to recall Zuma from the Union Buildings. Just like Zuma did to Thabo Mbeki.