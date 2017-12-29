Editorial
Life of luxury for the man who broke Zimbabwe
Who wouldn't want to be a dictator? Zimbabwe's former president, Robert Mugabe, will go down in history as a venal despot who committed atrocities against his people, rigged national elections and trashed an economy. He left his people starving, jobless and desperate. Yet he will be rewarded for almost four calamitous decades in power with perks fit for a monarch. He doesn't even have to scarper off to Dubai to enjoy them.
