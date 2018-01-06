Obituary

Keorapetse William Kgositsile, poet whose pen led us to righteousness

'Bra Willie' valued integrity above all in his life and work

A few weeks ago, the slight, compact, bearded figure in sombre attire and a sailor's cap entered the Parktown eatery where I was seated for lunch, causing a few end-of-year office-lunch guests to pause and regard my friend, affectionately known as Bra Willie.