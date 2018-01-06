We want to know when No1 will leave - not whether he's going
07 January 2018 - 00:00
When ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa stands up to address his party's 106th anniversary celebrations in East London on Saturday, he will not only be speaking to the comrades, those thousands crammed into the stadium named after a bank, totem of so-called white monopoly capital.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE