Mampara of the week: Busisiwe Mkhwebane

14 January 2018 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

ZUMA'S PROTECTION RACKET The South African public needs to be protected from the public protector. She once  claimed her recommendation to amend the constitution to broaden the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank was a “typo”. Busisiwe Mkhwebane clearly has little understanding of her functions.

