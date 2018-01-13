Editorial

Ramaphosa must lead not only the renewal of a party, but also of a country

If reports are accurate that President Jacob Zuma is seriously demanding that his former wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, replace him as interim president until the 2019 general elections, and that his energy minister, David Mahlobo, remain in his position as conditions for his resignation - and I've heard them more than once - then he is in danger of losing his remaining dignity.