Ramaphosa can be SA’s Number One immediately

Who will be South Africa’s next president? With Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa giving a clear indication in television interviews on Sunday that the ANC is about to confront the issue of President Jacob Zuma’s future‚ the question arises of who will be the new Number One.

There is speculation that Ramaphosa might not immediately replace Zuma because it could impact on his ability to serve two terms as president if he steps in before the 2019 elections.

The South African constitution has a two-term limit for the presidency.

This speculation is however unfounded as the constitution has a specific clause on such an eventuality.

“No person may hold office as President for more than two terms‚ but when a person is elected to fill a vacancy in the office of President‚ the period between that election and the next election of a President is not regarded as a term.”

Ramaphosa is therefore free to become president immediately once Zuma is removed.