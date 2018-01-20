Obituary
Lucas Mangope, a self-serving apartheid apologist and despot
21 January 2018 - 00:00
Lucas Mangope, who has died at the age of 94, was the president of what he pretended was an independent Bophuthatswana from 1977 until his overthrow in 1994 when his bubble was finally burst by South African foreign affairs minister Pik Botha, who told him in effect that the puppet show was over.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE