Opinion & Analysis

Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma

28 January 2018 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

His ANC boss, Cyril Ramaphosa, keeps telling the nation and the world that this Mampara should not be humiliated, yet he embarrasses and humiliates himself and the nation every time he opens his mouth.

