How Zuma lost control - and the people who let him down

Jacob Zuma’s change in fortune, from a rape trial to election as ANC leader, was the beginning of a struggle in which he usurped the machinery of state, corrupted its entities and defined South Africa for more than a decade. Now the end is in sight

