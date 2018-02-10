Is it Zuma's guile or Ramaphosa's gullibility that keeps us stuck in the mud?
11 February 2018 - 00:00
Apart from toying with our emotions, Cyril Ramaphosa has also been taking refuge in imprecise language, using words such as "transition", code for chaperoning Jacob Zuma out of power, hopefully with his agreement.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE