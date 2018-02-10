Q&A with Contralesa president Patekile Holomisa on Inxeba

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa is up in arms over the movie 'Inxeba (The Wound)'. Chris Barron asked Contralesa honorary president Patekile Holomisa ...

The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa is up in arms over the movie Inxeba (The Wound). Chris Barron asked Contralesa honorary president Patekile Holomisa ...