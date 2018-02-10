Editorial

Ramaphosa must act decisively to lance the Zuma boil on our nation

President Jacob Zuma always promised that he would not go quietly, dropping threats along the way that he knows of colleagues stealing and hinting at having the "dirt" on them. That may well be so, and Zuma must do his damnedest, as he no doubt will, to go out in the blaze of controversy that would be a fitting end to his ill-fated presidency.