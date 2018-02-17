In his heartland, Zuma is a victim
18 February 2018 - 00:00
As the political sun set for Jacob Zuma this week and many across the country rejoiced to see his back, his key constituency - the ordinary, poor, unemployed folk in KwaZulu-Natal - will be blissfully oblivious of the mess he is leaving the country in because it is Msholozi's word they believe.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE