Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma

LAST ROUNDS IN LAST-CHANCE SALOON No figure has made more Mampara appearances that the Nkandla Crooner, and readers have voted for him to be Mampara of the Year. Today, Citizen Zuma will find that he is Mampara of the Week, possibly for the last time. He might have thought his resignation would spare him this dubious accolade, but alas, even in parting he rose to the occasion.