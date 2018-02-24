Opinion & Analysis

Editorial

Quit the bungling and bring the brothers back

25 February 2018 - 00:00 By Sunday Times

It shouldn't come as a great surprise that the Gupta brothers and their sidekick Duduzane Zuma have been allowed to slip the net and are now abroad, no doubt savouring their ill-gotten gains while South Africans are left to pay for the trail of dishonesty and deceit in high places that allowed them to amass a fortune under Jacob Zuma's presidency

